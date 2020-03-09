Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a really expensive smartphone at $1,400, so you’d probably want it to be tough and hold up over time. Luckily, that seems to be just the case. In his latest video, JerryRigEverything takes the Galaxy S20 Ultra through a durability test which shows it’s very tough, but also scathes the price point.

As usual, the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s display holds up well in this test. It scratches at a level 6 on the Moh’s Hardness Scale with deeper grooves at level 7, though the pre-installed screen protector will scratch much more quickly than that. The AMOLED display also holds up well to a burn test with a full recovery fairly quickly.

The frame of the device is also confirmed as metal, as if there was any doubt, and even adds the detail that the buttons are made from metal. The cameras around back are also safe under their glass layer too.

The super-thick design of the Galaxy S20 Ultra also helps its durability. In a bend test, the device did give a little bit when pushed really hard, but not enough to the point where anyone should be concerned. You’ll end up hurting yourself sitting on this phone before you hurt it.

Throughout the video, you’ll also notice talk of dbrand’s Teardown skins, something we’ll have a bit more the share on soon. Zach also isn’t quiet about his dislike of the $1,400 price tag, calling the S20 Ultra a “Frankenstein conglomerate” of parts found in cheaper devices. He even went as far as to say that those wanting to spend $1,400 on a smartphone would probably be better off spending that money on the admittedly more fragile Galaxy Z Flip.

