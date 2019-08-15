Last week, reminders in Google Assistant were redesigned on Android, while the functionality was entirely removed for G Suite accounts. Google today announced that Assistant reminders can now be assigned to members of your family or household.

Assigning a reminder will send a notification directly to the person in question on both their phone and Assistant devices. The assignee is alerted immediately after the reminder is set and again at the due date/time and location.

On a Nest Hub, reminders go off as usual and now note the assignor. This feature makes a lot of sense on the upcoming Nest Hub Max, with Face Match working to make sure alerts appear for the intended person.

Assigning is as simple as adding “remind [x]” to the start of a command: “Hey Google, remind Greg to take out the trash at 8 p.m.” Another features that now works is “Hey Google, what are my reminders for [x]?”

Google hopes this functionality will improve collaboration and organization, especially ahead of the school season. For example, the company foresees people leaving encouraging notes: “Hey Google, remind Mary that she will do great on tomorrow’s exam.” Beyond families, it can also be used in households with roommates.

Setting Assistant reminders Receiving Assistant reminders

This feature works with people in your Family Group, and those that have Google Accounts linked with Voice Match to a Google Home. Another requirement is having the recipient of a reminder is in your Google Contacts list.

Family Link for kids under 13 can also have access, while there is an option to block anyone from sending you reminders. Google Assistant settings will gain a new Assignable reminders section when this capability is live.

The ability to assign Google Assistant reminders is rolling out “over the next few weeks” in English on Android and iOS phones, speakers, and Smart Displays in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

