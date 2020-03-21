After some concerns and quite an extended wait, Android 10 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G as part of the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update.

Confirmed over on the official OnePlus forums, considering that the 5G model of the OnePlus 7 Pro was touted as the “true” flagship 7 series device, it’s a little disappointing that it has taken so long to appear. However, it’s still going to be a welcome update for many that opted for the 5G device late last year.

[Update 03/21]: If you have the Sprint OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, fear not, as the Android 10 update is now rolling out for your device as of today. The update has been spotted over on Reddit, which is great news as the 5G variants have been a little lacking in regular updates as of late. You should be able to grab the update via Oxygen Updater or head to your System updates panel and refresh to get a taste of Android 10.

Given the slightly different internals, the delay was likely a result of the inclusion of the X55 modem and the various changes made to the system software to accommodate the superfast connectivity out of the box.

Despite the delay, you can now enjoy all of the features that other OnePlus devices have now had for some time. That means your OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will be able to utilize all of the top Android 10 features including the new gestures, enhanced theming, better location and privacy controls, plus much more on top. You can check out the full changelog below.

OxygenOS 10.0.4 for OnePlus 7 Pro 5G changelog

System Upgraded to Android 10 Brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Contextual Info Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Contextual info)

Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)



OnePlus confirmed that Android 10 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will have a staged rollout, so it may not appear on your device for a little while yet. It’s also not clear if the update is just heading out in Europe first, as there is no evidence to suggest that Sprint subscribers will see the update on their devices. Another solution if you simply can’t wait is to download Oxygen Updater and sideload the OTA file manually.

