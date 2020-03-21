Samsung fans around the globe have decided to petition the Korean firm to stop using its own Exynos chipsets within their flagship Galaxy devices due to underperformance when compared to their Snapdragon counterparts.

A petition titled “Stop selling us inferior Exynos phones!” on Change.org is steadily gaining traction that demands that Samsung gets rid of the Exynos chipsets in favor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon chips found in North American markets. Not only that, but the petition also suggests switching out Samsung’s own camera sensors in favor of those from Sony.

One complaint that is regularly made with global Exynos devices is poor battery performance when compared to the North American Qualcomm counterparts. While you could easily suggest that this is anecdotal, tests have shown that, in most cases, this is often true — especially in the performance stakes (via Android Authority).

Outside of the US, Samsung sells their phones with their own Exynos chips instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon. They also use Samsung made camera sensors, instead of the Sony ones in the US version. These parts are inferior, and there are numerous comparisons online. The Exynos phones are slower, have worse battery life, worse camera sensors and processing, get hotter and throttle faster, etc. This maybe wouldn’t be so bad if Samsung were transparent about it, or if we were’t paying the exact same price or even higher than our US friends. We have put up with this issue for years, and every year we have hoped for Samsung to either give us the same device, or make their own parts perform on par with the competition. They have failed to deliver on these requests over and over again and the performance gap only seems to widen. It’s time for a change and us consumers have the right to choose what we spend our hard earned money on! Samsung, please hear us! We love your devices and want to be treated fairly, so that we can continue to enjoy them.

At the time of publishing, the petition has amassed around 4,200 signatures but does appear to be gaining momentum. At the moment, that low figure isn’t likely enough to catch the attention of Samsung executives but the Exynos chipsets are a common complaint we hear from readers and even some tech journalists when new devices are touted.

Would you sign this petition against Samsung? Should the Korean firm have hardware parity between devices in different regions? Let us know down in the comments section below.

