Google Assistant Snapshot feed adds ‘COVID-19 alert’ card

For the past several weeks, Google has been leveraging all of its platforms to provide quick access to information about the coronavirus. The latest sees Assistant’s new Snapshot feed gain a “COVID-19 alert” card with some useful tips.
Google Assistant this evening added a red-tinted card about the “Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).” Tapping to “Get the latest information” presents several suggestion chips that proceed to launch Assistant:
- About: SOS Alert card from Search
- News: Carousel of the latest stories
- Symptoms: Knowledge Panel from Search
- Work from home tips: Search query
- Set a reminder to wash hands: Built-in reminder
- Help me wash my hands: Whimsical song
The card proves the usefulness and flexibility of the Snapshot format that widely rolled out to Android and iOS just last week. It’s listed under “Now” — usually reserved for current calendar events — and links to a lot of information while remaining compact.
This information hub can be dismissed by selecting “Don’t show this card again” in the overflow menu. The COVID-19 alert in Snapshot is appearing on several Assistant devices we checked this evening.
It joins another suggestion tip in Google Assistant, as well as a simpler PSA at the top of the Google Discover feed from last week.
More about coronavirus:
- How to check and track coronavirus symptoms on Android
- 3D tigers, other animals surge in popularity among parents amid coronavirus
- Google says it can ‘handle the load’ of coronavirus-related traffic
- [Update: Progress] Verily launches COVID-19 screener and testing for California
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.