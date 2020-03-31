Google Assistant Snapshot feed adds ‘COVID-19 alert’ card

For the past several weeks, Google has been leveraging all of its platforms to provide quick access to information about the coronavirus. The latest sees Assistant’s new Snapshot feed gain a “COVID-19 alert” card with some useful tips.

Google Assistant this evening added a red-tinted card about the “Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).” Tapping to “Get the latest information” presents several suggestion chips that proceed to launch Assistant:

About: SOS Alert card from Search

News: Carousel of the latest stories

Symptoms: Knowledge Panel from Search

Work from home tips: Search query

Set a reminder to wash hands: Built-in reminder

Help me wash my hands: Whimsical song

The card proves the usefulness and flexibility of the Snapshot format that widely rolled out to Android and iOS just last week. It’s listed under “Now” — usually reserved for current calendar events — and links to a lot of information while remaining compact.

This information hub can be dismissed by selecting “Don’t show this card again” in the overflow menu. The COVID-19 alert in Snapshot is appearing on several Assistant devices we checked this evening.

It joins another suggestion tip in Google Assistant, as well as a simpler PSA at the top of the Google Discover feed from last week.

More about coronavirus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: