Google Assistant Snapshot feed adds ‘COVID-19 alert’ card

- Mar. 31st 2020 7:03 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

For the past several weeks, Google has been leveraging all of its platforms to provide quick access to information about the coronavirus. The latest sees Assistant’s new Snapshot feed gain a “COVID-19 alert” card with some useful tips.

Google Assistant this evening added a red-tinted card about the “Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).” Tapping to “Get the latest information” presents several suggestion chips that proceed to launch Assistant:

The card proves the usefulness and flexibility of the Snapshot format that widely rolled out to Android and iOS just last week. It’s listed under “Now” — usually reserved for current calendar events — and links to a lot of information while remaining compact.

This information hub can be dismissed by selecting “Don’t show this card again” in the overflow menu. The COVID-19 alert in Snapshot is appearing on several Assistant devices we checked this evening.

It joins another suggestion tip in Google Assistant, as well as a simpler PSA at the top of the Google Discover feed from last week.

More about coronavirus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

About the Author