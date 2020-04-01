Google highlights viral nature of 3D animals in new ad [Video]

Many today are looking for ways to stay entertained at home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. In recent days, more and more people are discovering Google 3D animals in Search, with the company this evening releasing an ad highlighting the viral social media hit.

🦁 and 🐯 and 🐻, oh my! Turn your home into a virtual zoo with #AR. Search for animals on Google using your phone and select “View in 3D” to see them in your space. #Google3Danimals

The short 22-second video starts by showing how you access them with a mobile search and scrolling down to the “Meet a life-sized [animal] up close” card. Tapping the “View in 3D” button launches a model of the creature that moves naturally and can be zoomed-in on. Tapping “View in your space” places the beast in real life through augmented reality.

This ad starts with the ever-popular tiger, and cycles through eagle, cheetah, duck, shark, turtle, pug, and giant panda in the search field. We’ve compiled a list of the available animals here.

Google’s tagline for the feature talks about turning “your home into a virtual zoo with #AR.” The ad proceeds to show some viral examples of people dancing like the octopus, putting their real-life parrot next to a virtual one, and being surprised about a snake on the floor.

Launched last May, they are a hit with parents looking for ways to keep kids entertained amid the coronavirus. This is a very high-profile hit for Google’s efforts to popularize augmented reality. On the educational front, there are also 3D planets, with the company believing that the “easiest way to wrap your head around new information is to see it” with AR.

These Google 3D animals are available on iOS (iPhone 7 and later), as well most modern Android phones with ARCore. The full list of supported devices is available here, while it’s accessible across Search’s 96 supported languages.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: