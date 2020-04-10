Overnight, Google flipped the switch for a ton of Gboard users that put the company’s logo smack dab in the middle of the spacebar. Some people don’t care, others are outraged. Where do you stand on the matter?

In the time since Google started rolling out the new logo on Gboard for Android, there’s been plenty of outcry from support pages, social media, and even Gboard’s Play Store listing. Just in the past few hours, users have started blasting the Play Store listing with one-star reviews, demanding that the company remove the logo from the spacebar. In many cases, users are viewing the logo as advertising, but it seems many others are just annoyed at the aesthetics of another Google logo on their device.

Personally, I don’t really care that much. I think this is completely unnecessary and should be optional, but it’s not going to stop me from using the keyboard on my devices because, frankly, it still works really well!

Technically, Google is totally within its right to do this. Previously, Gboard featured a “G” logo in the corner which, when pressed, opened a Google search within the keyboard. That’s since been removed, though, and Google likely saw the spacebar as the next-best spot for a logo.

What about you? Drop a comment below and voice your opinion and, more importantly, vote in the poll and let us know if you hate the logo, like it, or just don’t really care.

