Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is the first collection of widely available 5G devices on the market in the United States and carriers are excited to bring that to customers. While we still don’t advise buying a phone just for 5G, there are perks. This month, Sprint users who bought a Galaxy S20 are getting access to T-Mobile’s 5G network.

T-Mobile was the first to launch a nationwide 5G network in the US and now, the carrier is merging with Sprint. As a result, Sprint customers will start getting access to T-Mobile’s network including that low-band 5G connectivity.

For Galaxy S20 buyers who were on Sprint, that means access to the nationwide 5G network starts later this month. T-Mobile explains:

The 5G network is about to get a LOT bigger for Sprint customers. Those with the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G will have access to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network starting later this month, which covers more than 200 million people, more than 5,000 cities and towns, and more than one million square miles across the country … much of which is in rural America.

Notably, though, there’s no mention yet of whether or not T-Mobile customers will have access to Sprint’s 5G network yet. That may arrive later on.

