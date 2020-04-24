It’s a weird time to launch a smartphone given we don’t have major events like MWC and smartphone makers can’t have in-person launch events or briefings. Still, companies are finding their way to market and, now, LG has officially announced the launch date of its LG Velvet smartphone.

In a video posted this week, LG confirms that the LG Velvet will be launching on May 7th, 2020. This reveal will be held entirely online through both YouTube and Facebook. Previously, the LG Velvet launch date was rumored to be later in the month on May 15th. At this point, it seems possible that date could be the start of sales.

What is the LG Velvet? Replacing the LG G lineup, this new smartphone focuses on revamping LG’s design language entirely. There’s not a ton of information out in regards the cameras or specifications, but we do know the device will be using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 chipset which means it will work with some 5G networks.

