Google Store now shipping first Pixel Buds orders in the US

The first US orders for Pixel Buds are shipping from the Google Store today following their launch yesterday morning. It comes as the second-generation Assistant headphones are now delayed or out of stock at many retailers.

The initial wave of “Your Google Store order has shipped” email alerts are rolling out, with the order details page updated to reflect that change. Sometime last night, customers lost the standard (1-hour) window to cancel before the delivery process begins.

Pixel Buds buyers that selected expedited shipping yesterday were quoted delivery dates of April 30 to May 1. For some, this has moved up to as early as tomorrow, with the most up-to-date shipping estimate appearing on today’s email. This is a relatively fast turnaround compared to recent product launches.

The Pixel Buds went on sale Monday at 9 a.m. PT. Only Clearly White was offered as Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black are expected in the “coming months.” That timeline also applies to other countries, while several US retailers are backordered. On the Google Store front, a waitlist has been reinstated for the white model.

