OxygenOS Open Beta 13 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, with the update replacing the now pulled Open Beta 12.

Spotted by eagle-eyed fans over on Reddit, the update comes with a number of features including the added recording icon when using the call screening feature, a toggle to adjust ringing duration for missed calls, plus dirt detection on your camera lens that adds a pop-up prompt for you to clean up the lens for better photos.

The April 2020 security patch is also included alongside some regular system stability updates and tweaks. You can check out the full changelog below for further details.

OxygenOS Open Beta 13 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

System Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience Added the missing recording icon in call screen Updated Android security patch to 2020.04 Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Phone Added the ringing duration info for missed calls Now you can switch your mobile data on phone calls supported with VoLTE

Camera Added a feature that can now detect dirt on the camera lens, prompting a quick cleanup for better image and video quality



The latest update should be available over the coming days for those already enrolled on the OxygenOS Open Beta program. However, you may be able to grab the OxygenOS Open Beta 13 OTA file directly from Oxygen Updater if you are especially impatient.

