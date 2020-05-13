The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might have been superseded by the S20 series, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a fantastic smartphone.

While the Note 10 series is also set for a refresh over the coming months, with the better part of a year since the release of the “all-out” Samsung, we’re now in a greater position to assess what the smartphone offers.

Samsung might be chasing a foldable future with impressive hardware like the Galaxy Z Flip, but there is a real hardcore Note fanbase that want all of the best Galaxy traits in a form factor that promotes productivity and exudes raw power right out of the box.

As we mentioned in our initial review, the lines between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series has become more blurred than ever — and even more so with the release of the mammoth Galaxy S20 Ultra. That doesn’t discount just how good the Note series remains in 2020, though.

Plenty of other challengers have hit the market, all vying for your attention. Even so, the Galaxy Note 10 — particularly the Note 10+ — is still one of the best phones you can buy right now. So with that in mind, here are 5 reasons why you should consider this “all action” Android powerhouse.

S Pen

This time around, the only real differentiator between the Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note 10 is the inclusion of the S Pen, which still remains a souped-up stylus. Samsung hasn’t really made any massive changes to the main S Pen formula since the Note 8 series. Some new sensors have been the height of the upgrades. However, this isn’t a bad thing, as it remains a fantastic productivity tool and is still the best smartphone stylus on the market.

As a work-focused embedded accessory, the S Pen is borderline perfect. While not all new features are perfect, the air gestures might be ideal for a presentation scenario or for when taking group photos. The S Pen might not be the most useful addition to all, but to a select few, it remains one of the core reasons to stick with the Note series.

Battery

With a sizeable 4,300mAh battery in the Note 10+, the larger device is destined to be an all-day smartphone for most people out there. The caveat here is that the Snapdragon model outlasts its Exynos brethren by a fair margin.

While your own mileage may vary, the Note 10+ is more than likely to be able to keep up with even the most hectic of days with a little juice left in the tank. The fact Samsung ditched Quick Charge 2.0 for USB-C Power Delivery is another bonus as you can now top up with the 25W charger in the box, or alternatively, a separate 45W charger.

Design

Samsung hardware has come on so far since ditching the ugly plastic designs that it feels like a completely different OEM at times. The Galaxy Note 10+ takes design cues from some other devices, but the result is one of the best phones Samsung has to offer. It is still one of the best designs on any smartphone available today.

The curved glass around the display almost seamlessly transitions into the side frame, with soft curves melting into the gorgeous “Aura” back glass panel. Two-tone colors have been growing in popularity, but the Aura Glow Note 10+ is the pinnacle of colorful smartphones. Samsung has nailed the design on the Note 10 series from start to finish.

Display

We’ve seen the Galaxy S20 up the ante even further with the introduction of 120Hz to the S series, but with framerate caps at FHD+ resolution, the Note 10 display still hangs with the best in the business. The boxy shape of the phone also helps minimize the appearance of bezels, to the point where it feels like an almost complete screen.

When set at the QHD+ resolution, there are very few smartphones that have a display that looks this good. Samsung continues the tradition of the best smartphone displays with the Note 10+, and the first time you use this display you’ll understand why.

One UI

Android 10 is now widely available for most of 2019’s top-tier Galaxy flagships — including the Note 10 series. However, Samsung has always been slightly ahead of the curve in many regards with their own One UI skin. One UI 2.1 is now available to download, with this update that bringing some Galaxy Z Flip features and more to the slightly older handsets. Included within the extra features are new camera modes and gallery tweaks, plus more on top.

They join the already impressive One UI feature-set that includes even features that stock Android has yet to add. While OS updates are a little bit behind the Pixel series, most Samsung fans prefer having far more options out of the box.

Where can I get the best deal on Note 10+?

Now that the dust has had enough time to settle, the Samsung Galaxy Note+ can be had for a far cheaper price than at any other time. It can be had as low as $639 refurbished, which nets you the 256GB of storage model. Other retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, alongside local carriers, also have excellent trade-in offers on the latest Note series, too.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: