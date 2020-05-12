Rumor: Samsung ‘Galaxy Fold Lite’ could skimp on extras to offer $1,100 price point

- May. 12th 2020 8:59 am PT

Samsung is leading the charge for foldable smartphones in 2020 with two pretty compelling offerings to date. However, they both share something in common with massive price tags. To offer the technology to a wider audience, the “Galaxy Fold Lite” might ditch some extras for a lower price point.

According to friend of the site and reliable Samsung leaker Max Weinbach, the “Galaxy Fold Lite” could be on its way with the goal of delivering a foldable smartphone experience at a considerably more affordable price point. Specifically, Samsung is rumored to be targeting an $1,100 price point with this device.

How would Samsung get to that lower price point? While this device will still offer a flagship Snapdragon chip — possibly the Snapdragon 865 — Samsung will strip the device of 5G capabilities through firmware. The device would also offer 256GB of storage versus the regular Fold’s 512GB, and it also would not offer the Ultra-Thin Glass of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Further cost-cutting measures apparently include reusing the “Mirror Purple” and “Mirror Black” colors from the Z Flip as well as ditching the outer display from the regular Galaxy Fold. Instead, this device would have a smaller outer display more akin to the Z Flip. Other parts throughout the device would be recycled from 2018, 2019, and 2020 Samsung releases.

Weinbach mentions that all of this should be taken with a grain of salt because “info tends to change quickly” this early in the process. When would this Galaxy Fold Lite and its lower price arrive? Unclear.

