Alphabet Scoop 090: YouTube Music migration, Google Pixel politics, and Pixel 4a

This week we talk about the long-awaited Play Music to YouTube Music migration and the new Nest Aware subscription finally launching. We end on palace intrigue inside the Google Pixel team and talk more Pixel 4a rumors.
- Ahead of shutdown, Google starts Play Music to YouTube Music transition
- Google Podcasts can import all your Play Music podcast subscriptions
- Google opens sign-ups for new Nest Aware subscription plans
- Google permanently discounts Nest Hub to $89.99 and Nest Cam Indoor to $129.99
- Nest Aware: What you need to know about Google’s new smart home subscription
- Google Home app redesigns ‘Home settings’ with Material Theme, better organization
- Report: Google loses chief Pixel camera engineer amid internal Pixel 4 criticism
- Pixel 4a launch possibly delayed to next month, according to German carrier
- Latest Google Pixel 4a leak puts the device through performance, battery tests
- Google Pixel 4a’s probable wallpapers leak complete w/ hole-punch gimmicks
