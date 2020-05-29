To say thanks to Local Guides, Google is hosting an exclusive Headspace meditation livestream today (May 29) at 11:15 a.m. PT.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented non-essential travel in many regions, particularly active Local Guides might be feeling a little couped up and restrained. This livestream is, therefore, a solid way to practice some mindfulness and allow you to decompress with like-minded people around the globe.

Join us on May 29th, 11:15 am PT as Headspace co-founder (and voice of the app), Andy Puddicombe leads a free virtual meditation session—just for Local Guides. A former Buddhist monk, Andy will guide you through the basics of mindfulness and mediation. You don’t have to sign up to Headspace or be a member to join the Local Guides livestream. And don’t worry if you can’t make it, a free replay will be available, too.

For anyone already enrolled in the Local Guides program, emails have been going out today confirming that Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe will host the session — just for Local Guides. Luckily, you don’t have to be a member of Headspace to join, you just need to head to the YouTube video link below for the livestream:

This session isn’t the only benefit, as Google and Headspace are giving Local Guides a free 1 month trial of the mindfulness software to help with their mental wellbeing. It is worth noting that should you not cancel, you will be charged for a full $69.99 yearly subscription plan once your 30-day trial has ended. Coupon codes are now being sent out to active Guides, which should have arrived over the past couple of days.

Ready to see what else Headspace has to offer? We are offering Local Guides a free month trial — build on what you learned in the livestream and sign up today. Use code LOCALGUIDES to try Headspace for one month free. After the free 30-day trial, the subscription renews automatically at $69.99 USD for an annual subscription to Headspace Plus. You can cancel at any time. This offer is for new or existing free Headspace users only.

Expect some meditation, breathing, and wellness techniques to help ease your mind during these tough times. You can learn more by heading to the dedicated web page for the event here: headspace.com/localguides

More on Google Maps:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: