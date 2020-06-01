LG G8 ThinQ hits $400 in today’s best deals, plus Sony’s new Android TVs from $598, more

Monday’s top deals include the LG G8 ThinQ at $400, plus Sony’s latest Android TVs from $598, and you can save on high-end Sony Wireless Headphones. Hit the jump for all of today’s best deal in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

LG G8 ThinQ Android Smartphone

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone for $400. Typically fetching $750, today’s offer amounts to 46% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low.

LG’s G8 ThinQ smartphone is centered around a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display and comes backed by 6GB of RAM alongside 128GB of onboard storage. A dual rear-camera array comprised of 16 and 12MP sensors is included with 3D Face Unlock or Fingerprint ID authentication.

Sony 4K Android TVs get first price drop

Amazon offers the latest Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $748. As a comparison, it first hit the market at $1,000 and hasn’t been offered for less so far. The smaller 55-inch panel is also on sale right now for $598, which is down from the usual $700 going rate, although it’s out of stock at most retailers including Amazon.

The latest displays from Sony arrive with 4K and HDR support, along with integrated Android TV functionality, which delivers access to various streaming platforms and more. That means you can also control it with your Google Assistant-enabled speakers, smartphones, and more. Includes three HDMI inputs and has a native refresh rate of 60Hz.

Sony high-end Wireless ANC Headphones are $278

Amazon offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $278 in both black and white styles. Typically fetching $349, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen since April.

Delivering some of the best in class active noise canceling, Sony’s wireless headphones come equipped with built-in voice assistant access, an ambient sound mode, and more. You’ll also be able to enjoy 30-hours of playback, with a quick charge feature that turns 10-minutes of power into 5-hours of listening time.

