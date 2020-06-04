The OxygenOS 10.5.8 and 10.5.10 updates have now popped up for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, with one of the most extensive sets of changelogs for some time.

Although not yet widely rolling out, the updates have been spotted by the guys over at XDA. Both OxygenOS 10.5.8 and 10.5.10 OTAs look to enhance the overall experience you’ll have with your OnePlus 8 series handset — provided you’ve been able to get one. Optimizations are coming for the display including improvements for touch rejection and mistouches, which many have complained of since release.

There are some improvements for power consumption by OxygenOS itself, which should hopefully result in far longer lifespans for both OnePlus 8 series handsets. The optimizations also continue with wireless charging on the OnePlus 8 Pro, while both devices are getting marginal improvements when unlocking for a faster unlock transition.

We’re not done yet, as the OxygenOS 10.5.8 and 10.5.10 updates are also bringing camera tweaks, including adding H.265 HEVC codecs. This codec is far more efficient than H.264, and takes up far less storage on your device. The OnePlus 8 Pro gets an auto-focus mode for the ultra-wide-angle lens when at close range, this should enhance edge detection and, therefore, image quality when at close proximity to a subject. The click shutter animation has also been enhanced for a smoother photo-taking experience.

The default OnePlus messaging app has gained some extra controls, including a “delete” button when viewing messages within your notification shade. This should make it even easier to quickly get rid of spam SMS messages. Within the app, you can whitelist SMS messages with an enhanced keyword blocking feature.

Beyond that, the OxygenOS 10.5.8 and 10.5.10 updates also bring some network stability improvements as well as the May 2020 security patches and GMS March 2020 update package. You can check out the extensive changelogs below:

OxygenOS 10.5.8 and 10.5.10 OTA for OnePlus 8/8 Pro update changelog

System Optimized the touch and interaction experience Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only) Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05 Updated GMS package to 2020.03

Message Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked

Camera Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only) Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability

Network Improved the stability of communication Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness

Game Space Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space



As we mentioned, the updates have not yet been “officially” confirmed, which means you may have to wait a little while to see the OTA notification for OxygenOS 10.5.8 or 10.5.10 appear on your OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro respectively. We’re not yet seeing either of the OTA files on Oxygen Updater yet either, although we expect that to change over the coming days.

If you have managed to update your device, be sure to let us know if you’ve noticed any major improvements down in the comments section below.

