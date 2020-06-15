9to5Google Daily 462: Churchill image goes missing from Google Search, Voice Match coming to Android TV, more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- [Update: Fixed] Google explains why Winston Churchill’s Search card currently lacks an image
- Android TV set to gain Google Assistant Voice Match
- Google Stadia site for prospective gamers revamped with list of available titles
- OnePlus ‘Pods’ truly wireless earbuds show up in Android 11 Beta
- Android 11 render shows AirDrop-like ‘Nearby’ integrated with share sheet
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Google and Android products at Amazon to support the 9to5Google Daily!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.