Stadia Controller gets first-ever Google Store discount

In recent months, there have been a handful of changes to pricing for Google’s game streaming service. The Google Store this week is discounting the Stadia Controller by 10% worldwide.

The Stadia Controller normally costs $69, but it’s now $62.10 until Thursday, July 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This five-day deal is limited in both timing and how much you’re saving, but it’s the first offered by the Google Store on this standalone accessory.

It’s’ available in Clearly White, Just Black, and Wasabi, while the Stadia Controller discount in other countries comes out to:

Canada: $80.10 $89

UK: £53.10 from £59

EU: €62.10 €69.00

The Controller is the only piece of new hardware that Google created for Stadia. It connects over Wi-Fi directly to servers in the cloud for the lowest-latency streaming experience. There’s a fairly standard D-Pad, A/B/X/Y, and side-by-side thumbstick arrangement, but Google has specific buttons for Assistant and capturing screenshots/clips. The Stadia button also has a ring of light to denote power and state. A 3.5mm headphone jack and microphone for commands is also present.

It charges over USB-C and can be used wired. Wireless support is currently available when playing on the Chromecast Ultra and on the web. Phones should be coming in a future update while Assistant capabilities are still limited to basic commands.

For Black Friday last year, Google offered a discounted Stadia Premiere and Nest Wifi bundle, while Premiere Edition was discounted by $30 for one day with the launch of Doom Eternal. Earlier this month, Google officially dropped the price to $99 after no longer including a three-month Pro trial.

More about Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: