The June 2020 security patch is now rolling out for the revolutionary Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ series.

With the duo expected to lose proper regular support and updates over the coming months, the 2017 flagships are still getting last month’s patch in decent time. The update has already been spotted rolling out for the Exynos variants of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ over in Germany. A wider rollout is, therefore, incoming but how long that might take is still unclear (via SamMobile).

The June patch is about the height of the additions to the Galaxy S8 series, as from here on out, it looks like quarterly patches and not much else. Fans that held onto hope that we might see Android 10 on the almost four-year-old devices will no doubt have given up by this stage. It’s still nice to see patches come in relatively good time though.

Firmware versions G950FXXU9DTF1 and G955FXXU9DTF1 should be heading out right now across Europe, with a US rollout likely over the coming days and weeks. Quarterly updates were confirmed earlier this spring, but some regions have still received monthly patches up until last month. This is likely the last “regular” monthly update that S8 owners will get though.

Should you still be holding on to the Galaxy S8 or S8+, then you should hopefully see the June 2020 patch rolling out right now — or very soon. That said, if you have received the OTA update, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below where you are based.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: