Google loses control of ‘blogspot.in’ domain, breaking millions of websites

- Jul. 16th 2020 6:52 am PT

0

Google’s free Blogger tool makes it easy for anyone to start their own website, but the platform is undergoing some issues in India this week. Somehow, Google unfortunately let the “blogspot.in” domain lapse, breaking millions of sites and potentially putting them at further risk.

Spotted by The Next Web and BleepingComputer, Google apparently let the blogspot.in domain lapse in early June, with Google no longer in control of that domain. Rather, it’s now owned by domainming.com and is available for purchase by anyone with $5,999 to spare.

Google hasn’t let the blogspot.com domain lapse, which is where all these blogs are still visible. However, the blogspot.in sites won’t automatically redirect there. Google previously set up the .in and other domain variations for different regions where Blogger sites were created. Having localized domain names allowed faster take-down requests for content hosted on the platform.

As it stands right now, the lapse in domain ownership has caused over 4 million Blogger-hosted websites to become broken in Google search and other areas where they were linked. BleepingComputer requested information from Google on this in early June, but never received a response for the company.

blogspot.in whois data
blogspot.in in google search

It goes without saying that this was a massive screw-up, but it has the potential to do some real damage. If Google doesn’t re-purchase the blogspot.in domain, the millions of URLs on the web could be redirected to harmful sites, to spread scams and/or malware, and so much more. $5,999 seems like a small price to pay for Google to prevent that.

More on Blogger

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Blogger

Blogger

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches