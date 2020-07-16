Wireless DeX mode hinted at via Samsung Tips app

We could soon be enjoying Samsung’s desktop replacement without wires as evidence of Wireless DeX has been hinted at in the latest Samsung Tips app.

For those completely unaware, Samsung DeX effectively turns your Samsung Galaxy phone into a mini desktop environment when connected to a dedicated dock or when using a specific USB-C to HDMI cable. You can connect a keyboard and mouse for a portable PC-style experience.

When the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launched, a dedicated Windows and Mac app also debuted. This lets you access DeX through your PC while your phone is plugged into your system. A truly wireless DeX mode has never been mentioned before until now.

Digging by XDA’s Max Weinbach has unearthed some code strings and screenshots within the Samsung Tips app that really tease the idea of a wireless DeX experience coming soon — likely alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Weinbach unearthed the following code string and the image (below) which was likely pushed with the Samsung Tips app by mistake:

DREAM_DEX_HEADER_USE_DEX_WIRELESSLY_M_TIPS

“Dream” also happened to be the codename for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, which also hints that Wireless DeX could come to 2019’s flagship S-series devices. It will be interesting to see just how Samsung plans on making this possible. Will it be limited to Samsung smart TV hardware, or will a dedicated dongle be needed to wirelessly beam your smartphone’s desktop mode? Let’s hope we learn more at the upcoming Unpacked event for late 2020.

