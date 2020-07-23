Carriers are evolving their networks to better support new technologies, and as a result, some phones are being dropped off. Today, some T-Mobile documents reveal the carrier has plans to drop any phone that doesn’t support VoLTE in just a few months.

T-Mobile has yet to make any formal announcement about its plans, but internal documents obtained by Android Police (pictured below) reveal what’s in store.

In just a few months, T-Mobile will be shutting down its 2G and 3G networks and, as a result, leave many phones without support for voice calls and potentially the network as a whole. Apparently, the carrier has plans to require that all new phones on its network support VoLTE starting on August 4th, 2020. After that, all devices using T-Mobile will be required to support VoLTE by January 31st, 2021. That’s regardless of whether or not the device is currently in use by a customer.

What does this mean for customers? Potentially, many will need to buy a new smartphone. T-Mobile does support VoLTE on most unlocked smartphones, and most devices sold in the US have supported the tech for years. I’d argue that, for the vast majority of customers, this won’t be an issue.

Still, customers who may have imported a smartphone not officially sold in the United States that still works on T-Mobile’s network — think Oppo, Huawei, or Xiaomi — will likely find that their device can no longer make calls, and it could cause data issues as well.

Customers who are affected by this change will apparently be getting a text sometime in the near future to inform them of the change. T-Mobile documentation also confirms that Metro (formerly MetroPCS) will also be affected by this change. It’s unclear if other MVNOs using T-Mobile’s network such as Google Fi, Mint Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and others will be affected, though.

Notably, too, this comes just a day after AT&T started informing (and misleading) customers of a similar change, but their cutoff is over a later year.

