[Update: T-Mobile S9/S9+] One UI 2.1 now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

If you are still rocking the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, we have some great news as the One UI 2.1 update is rolling out for the 2018 flagship right now.

There were rumors that we would see the update at some point over the coming months, likely after the One UI 2.1 update rolled out for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series. However, after speculation, the update is now heading out already in Germany alongside the June 2020 security patch (via SamMobile).

[Update 07/27]: For those of you rocking the T-Mobile locked Galaxy S9 or S9+, you should now be able to grab the One UI 2.1 OTA update on your device (via SamMobile). At around 1.1GB in size, this is a sizeable OTA file, so we’d highly recommend downloading on a stable Wi-Fi network.

Firmware versions G9600USQU7ETG3, G960UOYN7ETG3, and G960USQU7ETG3 should be heading out with the update also bringing the July 2020 security patch with it. As we mentioned, this is pretty substantial OTA file, so we recommend seeking out a Wi-Fi connection unless you have a substantial mobile data allowance.

[Update 07/22]: Finally, Verizon Note 9 owners, you have some good news as the One UI 2.1 OTA update is now rolling out for your former flagship smartphone – and probably the most comprehensive Note series device ever. Firmware version N960USQU4ETG1 is now officially rolling out to those with the Galaxy Note 9 on Verizon’s network.

The wait has been so long that you’ll now get the latest July 2020 security patch alongside the update package. Verizon’s own website doesn’t list any added changes beyond those that do come with One UI 2.1. Should you have a Verizon-locked Galaxy Note 9, now is the time to go and hit that refresh button in the System update panel.

[Update 07/01]: Patient US fans can now get excited, as the One UI 2.1 update is now rolling out for the Sprint Galaxy Note 9. This joins the T-Mobile that headed out just a short while ago (via Reddit). If you do have a Sprint locked handset, you should see firmware version N960USQU4ETF3 / N960UOYN4ETF3 heading out to your device over the coming days.

You’ll get all of the goodies that have headed to the rest of the Note 9, Galaxy S9, and S10 series over the past couple of months. This OTA update also brings the June 2020 security patch too, which is just the icing on the cake. At around 1GB in size, it is a larger than your average security patch. But when you consider that you’ll get a ton of new software inclusions, it’s far more acceptable.

[Update 06/15]: While the rollout of One UI 2.1 for the Note 9 series continues, it has now been joined by the Galaxy S9 and S9+, which have both seen the update being rolling out in Germany over the weekend (via SamMobile). While this is undoubtedly great news, this could very well be the last major update that the Galaxy S9 series ever receives.

It’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Android 11 come to either the Note 9 or S9 series, which is a real shame but sort of expected — not that we don’t think it should. However, despite that little bit of disappointing news, firmware version G96xFXXU9ETF5 has started rolling out for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Germany. We expect a further rollout across Europe over the coming days and weeks before it hits North America.

This update also brings with it the June 2020 security patch, plus all of the features listed below. With that in mind, if you do happen to see the update on your Galaxy S9, let us know where you’re based down in the comments section below.

For those still using the last truly “no compromise” Galaxy Note, you’ll hopefully see firmware version N960FXXU5ETF5 — or a minor variation of — rolling out to your device over the coming days. Often Samsung will rollout new firmware builds within Korea first, before spreading out globally following an initial rollout phase. This time around, it looks like it will just spread out around the planet in super-quick fashion.

The One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 9 might end up being the last “large” update for the former flagship, which is why it’s an important OTA for many fans out there. It manages to bring quite a collection of features including Quick Share and Music Share functions that let you quickly share audio to other devices via Bluetooth.

That’s not all though, as the One UI 2.1 update will also add a number of new camera features for the Galaxy Note 9. You’ll get Single Take mode, which is similar to the Top Shot mode seen on Pixel devices. When pressing the shutter button, a series of pictures and a short video is captured to enhance the final shot taken.

Some of you will be very pleased to hear that One UI 2.1 sees the return of the Pro video recording modes for the camera app too. This feature was originally removed during the initial rollout of One UI 1.0 last year and has been sorely missed by some users out there.

This mode gives you full control over things like the ISO and white balance when recording video. Another notable camera app inclusion is that of the merging of several AR features including AR Emoji and AR Doodle. These are now found within a dedicated AR section of the camera app.

Overall, this is great news for Galaxy Note 9 owners, but it’s also good news for those still rocking the Galaxy S9 and S9+, as we expect the duo to also get a bump to One UI 2.1 very soon. If you have seen the update available on your device, be sure to let us know where you are based down in the comments section below.

