Google on Thursday released the final preview of the next major version of its mobile operating system. Like with the first two releases, an Android 11 Beta 3 survey seeks one last round of feedback.

Thank you for all your beta feedback throughout the program. It’s been instrumental in helping us get to the final phase of the release. With the public release of Android 11 only a few weeks away, we’d like your feedback on Beta 3 on your Pixel device.

It starts by confirming your device and build number. The anonymous survey polls users about “Android Feature/Area Satisfaction” in 10 areas, including Battery, Camera, and App Experience.

There’s then a question on whether you’d “recommend [Beta 3] to your friends and family” in its current state. That is followed by how “this beta build compares to the previous Android 11 beta build,” with four options: “Better,” “Same,” “Worse,” and “I didn’t try the previous beta build.”

That leads the Android team to ask about the “top issue area you experienced” and whether it would make you leave the Android Beta Program. The Android 11 Beta 3 survey closes on a chance to “provide additional feedback on your experience.”

It’s one last chance to raise issues, with the Android Feedback app and public issue tracker also still available. Android 11 is officially expected before the end of next month.

More about Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: