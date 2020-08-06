Here’s everything new in Android 11 Beta 3 [Gallery]

With Android 11 Beta 3, Google is close to publicly releasing the latest version of its mobile OS. There should still be a handful of changes today and we’re tracking everything new.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into Android 11 Beta 3’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often.)

Google is planning one more beta before the consumer launch this quarter to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to install Android 11 on your compatible Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, or Pixel 4 XL, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 11 Developer Preview 1, DP2, DP3, DP4, Beta 1, and Beta 2.

Android 11 Easter Egg

The first time you get the Android 11 logo a “Cat” emoji will appear at the bottom. This activates the Android 11 Easter Egg. Hold down on the power button to access Device controls and tap the overflow menu to “Add controls.”

Next hit “See other apps” in the bottom-left corner and you’ll see Cat Controls. Add all three, and you’ll be able to switch to this Easter Egg.







Android 11 logo

Access by heading to Settings > About phone > Android version and tapping the first list item several times. Hold down the dot in the circle and forcefully spin it clockwise past the last outer dot to get the orange “11” to appear.





Exposure Notifications

Android 11 lets Exposure Notification applications run without needing to enable the device location setting. This addresses the user perception that “location” is needed.

