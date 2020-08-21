For some strange reason, OnePlus has partnered with music YouTuber Kurt Hugo Schneider and had the influencer remix the classic OnePlus ringtone.

Of course, sponsored content is a big deal for brands and businesses in the internet era, but often we as users don’t get a viable return on that firm’s investment beyond an obvious product placement or ad. While this is definitely a 3-minute YouTube video disguised (not very well) as an ad, we at least get a neat OnePlus ringtone to download, courtesy of Schneider’s composing work.

At OnePlus, we always try to find new ways to express our creativity. That’s why we’ve collaborated with creator & musician Kurt Hugo Schneider to create a unique soundtrack that reflects our “Never Settle” spirit. Through sounds captured from everyday life, Kurt remixed one of our ringtones and composed a song using the OnePlus 8 & a pair of the OnePlus Buds!

It’s definitely impressive that he managed to compose the entire ringtone using just the OnePlus 8 and a pair of OnePlus Buds — but you likely don’t care all too much about that. That said, you can check out the full video below:

As for this updated and enhanced OnePlus ringtone, you can grab it right here. It’s a 2.1MB WAV file, so you may need to convert it to .MP3 should your device not support WAV playback natively. It might not be to everyone’s tastes, but it’s another freebie that you might find use for — although we definitely advocate for “silent” or “vibrate” mode here at 9to5Google.

