In addition to a dark theme and bringing along the rest of your Nest media devices to Android 11’s power menu, Google Home 2.27 this morning can show all your Nest camera feeds on a unified page.

Previously, tapping the blue “Camera” button in the shortcuts row would show a list of available devices. In Google Home 2.27, this opens a new fullscreen page that shows every available Nest Cam feed. If you only have one camera, the shortcut opens that feed directly.

This view is similar to that of the homescreen in the dedicated Nest app. Here, a button in the bottom-left corner of every card lets you turn on/off, while the overflow menu lets users “turn all on/off.”

Similar to how the last version obviated the need to use the Google Wifi client, Google is clearly moving towards users being able to just use one app to manage all their smart home devices. This is furthered by the Nest Account migration that the company has been pushing for the past year.

It ultimately offers an easier experience for end-users as they still need to visit the Nest client for some functionality. So far, we’ve only confirmed that this page works with Nest Cams.

Google in July also detailed work on bringing Nest Home/Away status to Google Assistant. “Presence detection” is coming later this year after originally being promised for 2019.

Google Home 2.27 with the unified Nest camera page is rolling out now via the Play Store and iOS App Store.

