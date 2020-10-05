Teachers’ Day is a special celebration that varies from country to country but for millions of global teachers, that day is often October 5th. To mark the annual appreciation of our educators Google has re-released a special Doodle to honor their contribution to current and future generations.

An amalgamation with World Teacher’s Day, which was established by UNESCO in 1994, the day aims to focus on “appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world” while simultaneously providing us an appropriate period to reflect on the issues facing the education industry wholesale.

At a time when remote learning has grown exponentially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of the teacher has evolved into a role that none would have foreseen even 12 months ago. Teachers’ Day might simply be a time to reflect on what you may have learned at a period when children are only slowly returning to classes around the planet.

Today’s Doodle offers a wide glimpse of the subjects taught in our schools — and by our teachers — across the planet. With a special focus on computing, science, the arts, and the natural world in a hand-drawn style reminiscent of the millions of child-drawn images seen in classrooms across the globe.

This isn’t the first time the Doodle has been used, as it was showcased for the US-centric Teacher Appreciation week back in May 2020. It was created by artist Kevin Laughlin, who collaborated with 54 US state teachers during their visit to Google HQ back in February — pre-pandemic.

You will see this playful Teachers’ Day appreciation image today when you load up the Search homepage today in Canada, the United Kingdom, Guatemala, Spain, Portugal, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Romania, Japan, Cambodia, or New Zealand.

