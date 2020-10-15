As a sort of alternative to Google’s own GCAM, Adobe Photoshop leverages AI and computational photography techniques to help you put a spin on your photos. After a long time with no updates, the v1.10 build of Photoshop Camera is now rolling out with some sensible additions.

We said during our hands-on time that Photoshop Camera was an “impressive to get what we’d normally consider high-end post-processing effects right in your viewfinder” — albeit not an “essential” for those able to utilize it on a compatible device.

The Photoshop Camera v1.10 update manages to address some of the limitations of the first build, with that of multiple lens support probably being the most notable. Until this update, even if your supported handset included multiple lenses, you’d be stuck with one focal length. You can now quickly switch between your lenses as you would using your smartphone’s default camera application.

On top of that, Photoshop Camera v1.10 brings improvements to the “Sensei” auto-detection function. This means that subjects should be more accurately detected, and therefore, effects and presets will be better as a result. You can now also set a countdown timer for the shutter. This might prove useful if you want to make some framing adjustments from afar, but want to be in shot.

WHAT’S NEW • We have improved the ability for Sensei to detect subjects more accurately and precisely.

• For compatible devices, we now allow you to switch between available physical lenses on the device.

• You requested and we added the Timer function.

• We support 5 more languages: Korean, Italian, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

• Performance improvements.

In-app, the timer can be set to one of three presets: 0, 3, and 10 seconds. That is probably more than enough options for most people — especially as we’re not too sure how often you’d want to use Photoshop Camera as your “main” camera app anyway.

The Adobe Photoshop Camera v1.10 update is rolling out now via the Google Play Store.

