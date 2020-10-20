This week, Stadia is bringing a jam-packed three days of game announcements and exclusive demos in a video event series they’ve dubbed “Good Stuff.” Today, Google has taken the wraps off of three new exclusive Stadia demos, including Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

While Stadia fans will no doubt enjoy having a few more free games to enjoy, today’s event seems clearly targeted at those who haven’t tried Stadia before. To that end, all three demos are playable with a free Stadia account and do not require a Pro subscription or even a credit card.

The first demo is for Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, which takes the beloved gameplay of Pac-Man and adds a heaping helping of battle royale fun. You can jump into Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle for free between now and October 27.

Jump into Elimination mode, one of the two game styles available in the full game, and play head-to-head in 64-player last-PAC-MAN-standing battles! PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle introduces new power-ups, a variety of character customizations and mazes, and a new Spectator mode that allows players to impact the game from the sidelines.

Next up we have Humankind, an upcoming 4X strategy game from Amplitude Studios for Stadia and PC which lets you craft your own tale of how civilization should be formed, and help humanity as a whole. From October 21 through 28, the Humankind Beta is available to play for free on Stadia.

Expand your empire, discover new technologies, form diplomatic relationships, and master fully tactical battles within a 4X game of monumental proportions. HUMANKIND is a historical, turn-based strategy game where YOU will rewrite the entire narrative of humankind to create a civilization that is as unique as you are.

Closing out the event, starting Thursday, Stadia players will be able to fly into a demo for Ubisoft Quebec’s upcoming Immortals: Fenyx Rising — previously known as “Gods & Monsters” — a Breath of the Wild style exploration adventure based in Greek mythology.

Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods, and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight for the ages.

Each game’s demo will only be available for a week after launch, which should be more than enough time to get a feel for what all three games have on offer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: