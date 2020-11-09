As the penultimate month of this year is fully underway, Google Play is preparing its Best of 2020 roundup. Users’ Choice voting starts today in four categories.

Google Play’s 2020 Best of awards are back – capping off a year unlike any other. Once again, we want to hear about your favorite content on Google Play.

Like last year, you can vote for your favorite Android app, game, book, and movie. Each shortlist has 10 items that have trended in the past year. Localized by country, the US highlights are available below.

Voting ends on November 23, with Google announcing the winners — as well as other Best of 2020 picks — on December 1.

To vote, look for a banner on the Play Store’s homepage and make sure you are signed in.

Apps Games Books Movies Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More EverMerge If It Bleeds Bad Boys for Life Disney+ Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art Bill & Ted Face the Music VITA Grand Hotel Mania Me & White Supremacy Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Reface (Doublicat) Disney Sorcerer’s Arena Mexican Gothic Bloodshot The Pattern Genshin Impact The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Frozen II Centr, by Chris Hemsworth The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross The Vanishing Half Just Mercy Speekoo Legends of Runeterra Untamed Knives Out Dolby On: Record Audio & Music SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Wow, No Thank You. Parasite Whisk: Turn Recipes into Shareable Shopping Lists Arknights Midnight Sun The Invisible Man Vimeo Create – Video Maker & Editor Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Harrow the Ninth Trolls World Tour

