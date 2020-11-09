As the penultimate month of this year is fully underway, Google Play is preparing its Best of 2020 roundup. Users’ Choice voting starts today in four categories.
Google Play’s 2020 Best of awards are back – capping off a year unlike any other. Once again, we want to hear about your favorite content on Google Play.
Like last year, you can vote for your favorite Android app, game, book, and movie. Each shortlist has 10 items that have trended in the past year. Localized by country, the US highlights are available below.
Voting ends on November 23, with Google announcing the winners — as well as other Best of 2020 picks — on December 1.
To vote, look for a banner on the Play Store’s homepage and make sure you are signed in.
|Apps
|Games
|Books
|Movies
|Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More
|EverMerge
|If It Bleeds
|Bad Boys for Life
|Disney+
|Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends
|Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art
|Bill & Ted Face the Music
|VITA
|Grand Hotel Mania
|Me & White Supremacy
|Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
|Reface (Doublicat)
|Disney Sorcerer’s Arena
|Mexican Gothic
|Bloodshot
|The Pattern
|Genshin Impact
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Frozen II
|Centr, by Chris Hemsworth
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross
|The Vanishing Half
|Just Mercy
|Speekoo
|Legends of Runeterra
|Untamed
|Knives Out
|Dolby On: Record Audio & Music
|SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
|Wow, No Thank You.
|Parasite
|Whisk: Turn Recipes into Shareable Shopping Lists
|Arknights
|Midnight Sun
|The Invisible Man
|Vimeo Create – Video Maker & Editor
|Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells
|Harrow the Ninth
|Trolls World Tour
