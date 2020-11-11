While it’s relatively rare for Google services to go offline, the phenomenon does occasionally occur. YouTube and YouTube TV (in the US) are currently down, with videos not playing.

Update 1: As of 5:35 p.m., YouTube and the Play Store are coming back online.

This widespread issue started at around 4 p.m. PT, with YouTube on Twitter confirming the problem. The company is “aware of the issue and working on a fix.” Given the timing, the outage is being particularly felt across the US.

YouTube on all platforms is currently browseable, but users are not able to play videos. Initially, the thumbnail image would appear on mobile, but be accompanied by a continuously loading progress indicator. Later on in the outage, an error message appeared. Searching for videos still works, but there is a slight delay before everything loads.

A similar issue plagues YouTube TV, which is only available in the US. The YouTube Music app does not appear to be impacted, but the streaming service is not loading on Smart Displays, speakers, or other Assistant devices.

Also offline is Google TV, previously Play Movies & TV, suggesting an issue with the company’s video capabilities. As such, users cannot watch rented or purchased content.

The Play Store is also affected. Android apps are downloading, but the install process will not complete.

No other Google products appear to be down this evening, suggesting an outage that is limited to a specific part of the company’s video-serving infrastructure.

Updating…

