Samsung has announced that the Google Assistant is now available on Samsung’s 2020 lineup of smart TVs in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy, and is set to come to a further 12 countries by the end of the year.

It seems as though this feature has been delayed somewhat, as Samsung’s own marketing material suggests the Google Assistant was set to arrive by “late October” in the UK, France, Germany, and Italy. However, it will expand to Spain, Brazil, India, and South Korea by “late November.”

That means that those with 2020 Samsung TV sets in eligible regions will now have access to three voice-powered assistants including Amazon’s Alexa and Samsung’s own Bixby. Back to the Google Assistant though and you’ll be able to do all sort of expected tasks with your Samsung TV such as change channel, make volume adjustments, signal inputs, and more.

Not only will you be able to make these simple adjustments using the Google Assistant, you’ll also have access to all of the common home controls and wider features that have made Google’s voice-powered AI one of the best in the business. Think of this integration as turning your Samsung smart TV set into the biggest Smart Display in your home.

Samsung Electronics announced today that Google Assistant will join the suite of voice assistants currently available on 2020 Samsung Smart TVs, providing viewers with enhanced control and discovery abilities. Available alongside Amazon Alexa and Bixby, Google Assistant is now fully integrated into Samsung Smart TVs and requires no additional downloads, hardware, or installation, and is interchangeable, based on the household’s preference. The suite of leading voice assistants is now available on all 2020 4K and 8K QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace, and is compatible with viewers’ existing voice assistant ecosystems.

This actually isn’t the first time that Samsung has added Google Assistant support to its TV line. Older Samsung smart TVs included support, but needed to be linked to a Google Nest speaker to access voice commands. Samsung confirmed that their supported 2020 smart TV lineups can simply access the Google Assistant with the dedicated microphone button on its remote.

Should you have a compatible Samsung TV set and live in an eligible region, you can activate the Google Assistant by heading to Settings > General > Voice > Voice Assistant. You can now select the Google Assistant and link your existing account.

