Mobvoi launches LTE version of TicWatch Pro 3 in Europe

After years of relying on the outdated Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset in its wearables, Mobvoi dropped the first Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset earlier this year. Now they are adding to the TicWatch Pro 3 series with a LTE connected option, but only in Europe.

The TicWatch Pro 3 with LTE is now available in the UK, Germany, and Spain upon launch, but to get the most from this Wear OS-powered smartwatch, you’ll need a Vodafone contract. Of course, this means you’ll need an eligible carrier plan to get connected, otherwise operation will be just the same as the standard Pro 3 but with the ability to join LTE networks.

Works with Vodafone OneNumber. Connect your TicWatch Pro 3 LTE to your Vodafone account to share minutes and data for calls, notifications, music streaming, and access to your favorite apps. Get connected at the Vodafone OneNumber website.

So to summarize, the TicWatch Pro 3 with LTE comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, NFC, GPS, plus an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. We already had an idea that this smartwatch would come to market after a Play Console listing hinted that a release was imminent.

However, it doesn’t look as though prospective US buyers will be able to get this LTE Wear OS watch at least for a while, as no details were shared on if or when it may come to the US. For those of us in Europe, the TicWatch Pro 3 with LTE is already available for order directly from Mobvoi or from Amazon.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: