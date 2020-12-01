The Pixel 4a 5G gets its first third-party ROM

We’ve seen third-party ROMs drop for the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4, and the latest is for the recently released Pixel 4a 5G.

As noted by XDA, the first “unofficial” ROM for the Pixel 4a 5G is available for tinkerers to slap on their Google smartphone. An unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 based upon Android 11 is now available for those with the Pixel 4a 5G.

Let’s clarify a few things first though, as this build of LineageOS has no affiliation with the “official” project. LineageOS has sort of morphed into the defacto ROM for most people looking to get even more granular with their Android smartphone. Effectively, this ROM is developed by someone other than the LineageOS team. In this case, an XDA Forum member going by dic1911 is the person maintaining this very first Pixel 4a 5G ROM.

With Lineage being completely open source, almost anyone with access can make their own modifications and tweaks and publish without needing prior approval. Of course, this does mean that it might not be wise to sideload a custom ROM to your Pixel 4a 5G — or any other device for that matter — due to lingering privacy and security concerns.

Simply because of this, if you were thinking of sideloading, we’d say proceed with caution. We’re sure that an official LineageOS ROM build will arrive for the Pixel 4a 5G in the coming months. We’re also sure that more ROMs will likely appear in the meantime if you simply must tweak your Pixel beyond the standard “vanilla” flavor.

