As Google has been doing for the past few weeks, the company is back with its latest #StadiaSweepstakes giveaway. This time around, Stadia is hosting a giveaway of one of its latest big releases, Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

On Twitter, Google is hosting a giveaway for Ubisoft’s latest open-world game. All users have to do to enter is tweet with the hashtag #StadiaSweepstakes and tag the official @GoogleStadia account.

The catch? For one, you have to be 18 or older. More importantly, though, you have to live in the United States which is always a bit of a shame for Stadia’s international audience. The contest is available today only, ending at 11:59pm PT. You read the full rules here.

Google is handing out five copies of Immortals: Fenyx Rising on Stadia in total with this giveaway.

It’s #FreeCodeFriday! Follow @GoogleStadia and tweet #StadiaSweepstakes for a chance to win a free game code for Immortals @FenyxRising! Be sure to share with your friends too. pic.twitter.com/e2QfcYTmaL — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 4, 2020

To be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes, you must be: (1) a legal resident of and physically located in the fifty (50) United States or District of Columbia (“D.C.”) and (2) be eighteen (18) years of age or older as of date of entry, and (3) have a valid Twitter account. Employees of Google, their affiliates (and each of their officers, directors and employees) subsidiaries, advertising agencies, prize suppliers, Marden-Kane, Inc. and the immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings and their respective spouses) (collectively “Releasees”) and individuals living in the same household as such employees are not eligible to enter or win a prize. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. Void in Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.

