Alphabet Scoop 107: All about the December Pixel Feature Drop

This week we talk all about the December Pixel Feature Drop and the slew of features that it brought to the Pixel 5. We then touch on the intersection of Android and Google Assistant, as well as some messaging issues that users are facing.
Hosts:
Links:
- December Pixel Feature Drop: Adaptive Sound, Connectivity, Charging, and better GPS for Pixel 5
- December Pixel Feature Drop: Hands-on with all the new additions [Video]
- Pixel 5 and 4a 5G first to get Android’s ‘spectacularly’ improved GPS accuracy in cities
- Pixel 5 gets ‘Conveyor Belt’ background with Pixel Live Wallpaper update
- Google bringing Barely Blue Pixel 4a to one more country this month
- Google Pixel phones now take screenshots instantly, just like Samsung and iPhone
- [Update: OTA in progress] Google rolling out the final Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL update
- [Update: Rolling back] Carrier Services update seemingly breaks SMS on some Android devices
- [Update: More widely available] Google Messages rolling out end-to-end encryption to beta users
- Google Assistant routines can now be added to your homescreen, rolling out now [U]
- [Update: Rolling out] Apple Music is now available on Google Assistant speakers
- Gboard rolls out updated default theme for beta users w/ new font [U]
