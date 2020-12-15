Earlier this year, Google finally opened up Android Auto to third-party navigation apps. Now, the first of those apps is finally available. Sygic has just added support for Android Auto, at least in beta.

Available now through the Play Store, Sygic has added support for Android Auto in a beta version of the app. With that update, Sygic becomes the first third-party app to support Google’s platform, as for the longest time, only Google Maps and Waze have been available to users.

Sygic is a hugely popular mapping service with over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone. The service offers GPS-based navigation globally, of course, but also supports user reports for traffic cameras and even some AR features in parts of Europe. Sygic also supports additional offline features that Google Maps does not.

A Reddit user was able to get the app’s newly added Android Auto support working on his vehicle, sharing photos of the interface in a post. Seen below, the UI for Sygic on Android Auto isn’t all that different from that of Google Maps, and the app even supports the bottom bar for showing directions while a user is in a media app.

The Sygic beta program is open to anyone through the Play Store, meaning getting the navigation service up and running on Android Auto is only a couple of taps and an update away! Hopefully, this functionality will move to the stable track sooner rather than later.

