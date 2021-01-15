This week we recap everything announced by Samsung today at the Galaxy S21 event from the trio of phones to new earbuds and a tracker. We then highlight the top things announced at an otherwise quiet CES 2021.
Hosts:
Links:
- Galaxy S21 unboxing and first impressions: No charger, but a whole lot of phone [Video]
- Samsung Galaxy S21 series goes official w/ Snapdragon 888, S Pen, $200 price drop
- Galaxy Buds Pro can cancel out or amplify ambient noise, switch between devices for $199
- Samsung ditches microSD card support on all Galaxy S21 models
- Samsung is bringing SmartThings to Android Auto
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag works like a Tile tracker, available from $29
- Google Messages is ‘native’ on Samsung Galaxy S21 as Discover is default feed
- Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 goes Ryzen with gaming-centric keyboard
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 launches next month with AMD Ryzen, starts at $479
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 cuts costs w/ $549 starting price, mid-range specs
- TCL adopts Google TV in 2021 models starting in the United States
- Sony embraces the new Google TV interface on 2021 ‘Bravia XR’ lineup
- TCL and Alcatel launching trio of Android tablets, including one w/ color E Ink competitor
- Google completes acquisition of Fitbit, reiterates privacy promises
- Fitbit says Google deal won’t affect third-party services
- Google Store marks Fitbit acquisition closing with prominent banner message
