The biggest day in the NFL season has arrived. Later today, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to crown this year’s champion. If you want to tune in to catch the game, the commercials, or the halftime show, here’s how to watch Super Bowl LV on the new Chromecast with Google TV, Android, Chromebooks, and Android TV too.

When to watch Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV is being broadcast by CBS this year along with several partners, with the game itself kicking off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT. Pre-game coverage, at least official coverage, starts at 2:30pm ET/11:30am PT. The game is being played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers home field. Notably, this is the first time the Super Bowl is being played at one of the team’s home fields.

How to watch Super Bowl LV for free

As mentioned, Super Bowl LV is being broadcast by CBS this year, and as a result you can stream the game free of charge on CBSSports.com. This technically works on any device, but obviously it’s more ideal for devices such as Chromebooks or other laptops/computers.

If you’re streaming the game from an Android smartphone or tablet, you’ll want to download the CBS Sports app. The CBS Sports app is available free of charge on the Google Play Store and will be streaming Super Bowl LV content all day.

Beyond CBS’ official offerings, you can also stream Super Bowl LV using the Yahoo Sports app which works on Android devices. The official NFL app will also be streaming the Super Bowl on Android and Android TV.

Super Bowl LV on Chromecast with Google TV

If you picked up a new Chromecast with Google TV over the past few months, you’ll probably want to stream Super Bowl LV from your device. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to get it going. The official NFL app is available from the Play Store for Google TV (and Android TV). Somewhat unfortunately, you’ll need to have either a Cable TV provider’s login or CBS All Access to tune in. If you have the latter, the CBS All Access app will also work. Alternatively, you can use YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV to stream Super Bowl LV on Chromecast with Google TV, both services offer CBS which is broadcasting the game. FuboTV is also streaming the game, and all three of these services do offer free trials if you’re a new customer.

Unlike mobile devices, it’s a little bit harder to stream the game free of charge on your TV. If you’re up to the challenge, you could sideload one of the mobile apps to Chromecast and use a wireless mouse to navigate, but you might run into compatibility issues doing that.

