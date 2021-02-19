Deals: Sony Xperia 1 II Smartphone $100 off, Google Nest Audio $80, more

Today’s best deals are headlined the Sony Xperia 1 II 256GB Android Smartphone at $100 off, as well as Google’s Nest Audio speaker for $80 and Razer’s Opus ANC Headphones at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony’s Xperia 1 II now $100 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,098. Usually fetching $1,198, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the all-time low. Sony’s Xperia 1 II smartphone is centered around a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display and geared toward photographers with its triple camera system, ZEISS optics, and Photography Pro features. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 3.5mm jack. Plus, Android 11 support just rolled out so you can enjoy the latest OS, as well.

Google’s Nest Audio speaker falls to $80

Adorama is currently offering the Google Nest Audio Speaker for $80. Down from $100, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from Black Friday for the best price to date. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more.

Razer’s Opus ANC Headphones on sale for $150

Amazon offers the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $150. While you’d usually pay $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Razer’s Opus Headphones are just as ideal for everyday listening as they are for more immersive gaming experiences. Alongside active noise cancellation, you’ll also enjoy THX-certified audio, 25-hour battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Definitive Technology BP9060 Review: Expandable towers with huge sound [Video]

Review: Drop Panda Boom Mic turns audiophile Bluetooth headphones into a gaming headset [Video]

Movo UM700 Review: High-performance USB mic at an affordable price [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: