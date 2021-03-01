While March has now begun, the OxygenOS Open Beta 7 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro touting the February security patch and not a great deal else.

Like every update before it, OnePlus confirmed the rollout of the OxygenOS Open Beta 7 build over on the official forums. It’s fairly barren by update standards with a couple of tweaks to some of the lockscreen elements including the emergency rescue section. There is also some other notable changes to the Horizon light for notifications, as some people were experiencing issues whereby it wouldn’t work.

The camera has also had a little attention, although it’s unfortunately not for the image quality but rather the stability of the camera app itself. Finally, the February 2021 security patch is also present with the Oxygen Open Beta 7 build. You can check out all of the changes as detailed by OnePlus in the full changelog below:

System Adjusted the layout of the emergency rescue in the password lock screen Fixed the issue that the Horizon light has a small probability of failing to turn on Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02

Camera Optimized the stability



So long as you have updated or are enrolled upon the Open Beta previously, the OTA update should reach you in the coming days. Otherwise, like most OxygenOS Open Beta builds prior, you should be able to update to Open Beta 7 via Oxygen Updater right now.

