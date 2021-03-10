We don’t talk about Sony enough when it comes to software updates, as the firm really does a great job at keeping devices on the latest patches. With that in mind, Sony is now beginning to push the latest March 2021 security patch out to its flagship Xperia 1 II devices.

The update was confirmed as rolling out within a post by /u/iArvee over on the /r/SonyXperia subreddit, with firmware version 58.1.A.5.55 heading out to Xperia 1 II devices with that headline March patch in tow. That might not be the only inclusion though, as the actual size of the download is a whopping 331MB, which hints that some other software fixes and tweaks are likely part of this OTA file.

It’s not clear just when the same update will roll out for the Sony Xperia 5 II, a quick check shows that the smaller sibling is still running the February 2021 security patch on our solo review device. Given the recent speed of updates for Sony handsets, we’d imagine that the relatively small selection of Xperia devices will also get access to the March 2021 security patch in the coming days alongside the Xperia 1 II.

If you are a Sony Xperia 1 II owner, now might be the time to head to your Settings > System updates panel to check if you can grab the March 2021 security patch for your device. It’s not immediately clear just what regions the update is rolling out, but it is likely heading out in global regions.

