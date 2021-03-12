OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 now available for OnePlus 8T

With every other OnePlus device thus far, there has been the option to join the OxygenOS Open Beta program. The OnePlus 8T has now joined the ranks with the rollout of the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1.

Effectively, the OxygenOS Open Beta path is a way to test out certain features before they come to stable updates of the third-party Android skin. OnePlus needs to better understand this, as in recent years it has become the main way that security updates are pushed to devices in lieu of proper stable updates. It’s a frustration that many OnePlus fans will no doubt have experienced at some point.

That said, if you’re happy to run sometimes buggy software then it’s the only way to truly ensure that your OnePlus 8T is up-to-date. An announcement on the official OnePlus Forums confirmed the rollout of the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 build for 8T owners.

The first changelog is fairly standard, with some optimizations and tweaks for common problems with the status bar and display frame rates. As we have mentioned, this also brings a fairly recent security patch — the February 2021 patch to be precise. You can check out the full OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update changelog below if you’re curious:

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 8T changelog

System Optimized the UI display of the status bar Optimized the stability of the frame rate and improve its experience while playing games Optimized the Community homepage with more noticeable notification Updated Android security patch to 2021.02

Weather Optimized the animations of sunny and cloudy days for a clearer dynamic display

Gallery Optimized the layout of the cloud service in the Gallery for a better operation experience



You do need to enroll on the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 directly on your OnePlus 8T. We’re obliged to give you the usual warnings about potentially losing device data, so we highly recommend backing up everything before installing on your main smartphone. If you want to go back to stable builds, you will need to downgrade and that will reset your device to factory settings, so make the decision wisely. All of the details and installation instructions are in the original announcement post here.

