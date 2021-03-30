Files by Google skyrockets to 1 billion Play Store downloads

Files by Google has reached a fairly major milestone having just surpassed 1 billion downloads from the Google Play Store — and in super quick fashion we should add.

The file management app has become the default on many Google-made devices in recent years, with many other OEMs now pre-installing it on new smartphones and tablets. However, Files by Google has skyrocketed to the 1 billion download mark, having only hit 500 million in 2020 (via Android Police).

Naturally, file management on a smartphone is never going to quickly match that of a desktop or laptop, but Files by Google has proven itself to be a solid default option. Maybe that is why many people have opted to download it — along with what we assume is a high proportion of pre-installs or preloads on new hardware.

The simplicity and added AI-powered features do make it a cut above many other competitors. Another major bonus is that Files by Google is a completely free download, with no in-app purchases required to remove ads or access the full suite of features.

Being able to remove duplicates, clean junk files, and delete unused apps makes it really useful compared to some other alternatives on the Play Store. Files by Google even has a “Share offline” feature that lets you send and receive files without needing to have an internet or data connection or download extra apps. Granted, that feature pales in comparison to Nearby Share.

You do need to be running Android 6.0 or higher to run the file mangement app, but it’s fairly lightweight and only measures in at 6.8MB. As more OEMs adopt Files by Google, we’re sure that the download figure will balloon even more over the coming years.

More on the Google Play Store:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: