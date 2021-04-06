All of today’s best deals kick off with an all-time low on the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $100 off. You’ll also find a series of Anker Android essentials from $8 as well as a rare discount on Wyze Cam Outdoor at $52. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 sees first discount at $100 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 2.1GHz/8GB/128GB for $600 in both Mercury Grey and Fiesta Red. Also available in the 4GB/64GB configuration for $450. In either case, you’re looking at $100 in savings from the usual price tags with today’s sale marking the very first discounts on the new releases.

Having just launched back in January, Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well as a microSD card slot and two USB-C ports. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Anker Android essential deals from $8

Anker is back today with its latest collection of discounts via Amazon, offering price cuts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to projectors and more. Among all of the markdowns, our top pick is the Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Charging Pad for $8. Down from $12, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low and marking the best price in over a year.

Anker’s PowerWave Qi charging pad delivers up to 10W speeds of wireless power to your Android device, as well as a 7.5W output to iPhones. Even if you already have a charger for the desk, grabbing one of these for the nightstand or somewhere else in the house is always a good idea. And at just $8.50, this well-reviewed offering is hard to beat.

Wyze Cam Outdoor sees rare discount to all-time low of $52

Amazon currently offers the Wyze Cam Outdoor Security Camera Starter Bundle for $52. Down from the usual $60 going rate direct when factoring in shipping, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts we’ve seen and a rare chance to score this smart home security at less than retail.

Wyze Cam Outdoor features a 1080p sensor that’s backed by a weather-resistant design for monitoring everything from package deliveries to other outdoor happenings. Alongside Alexa and Assistant support, you’ll also be able to count on two-way audio, Night Vision, and up to six-month battery life on a single charge.

