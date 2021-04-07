At the end of last month, Google released Android 12 DP2.1 to address the big WebView crashing problem. Developer Preview 2.2 is now rolling out to Pixel phones running Android 12.

Google usually releases a patch two weeks after that main release, and already did so with DP2.1 last Monday. However, that update was more pressing in nature given the WebView problem that caused most third-party applications to not work. Today’s update is likely the original patch for DP2.

Developer Preview 2.2 addresses several complaints that would impact day-to-day usage of Android 12. On the connectivity front, this includes how the Settings app would occasionally crash when opening the Bluetooth menu and an errant notification about low Bluetooth call quality. There’s also a fix for Wi-Fi passwords not saving and widgets disappearing from the homescreen after an OTA installs. Besides video codec issues, the notification shade will no longer activate when typing.

Build SPP2.210219.018 sees an upgrade to the April security patch that stable Android 11 Pixel devices received on Monday. The full changelog identifies the following fixes:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when a user tried to access Bluetooth settings. (Issue #180962266)

Fixed an issue that caused widgets to be removed from the home screen after a user installed an OTA update.

Fixed an issue that caused notifications to be sent about low Bluetooth call quality even when call quality was currently unaffected.

Fixed an issue that caused WiFi network passwords to not be saved in some cases.

Fixed an issue that caused the notification shade to be activated when typing on the on-screen keyboard.

Fixed an issue with Codec 2.0 that could cause apps to crash on some devices.

Fixed an issue that could cause videos to be encoded incorrectly when shared.

Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 is already live as an OTA (19.92MB on 4a) that can be easily installed via the “Check for update” button in Settings. It’s also available via manual download and flashing, with the public Android Beta still coming soon. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 12.

