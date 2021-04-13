All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Google Nest Audio Speaker at $80, alongside the first cash discount on OnePlus Nord N10 5G at $280 and TicWatch Wear OS S2 Smartwatch for $102. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Audio Speaker expands your Assistant setup at $80

Adorama is currently offering the Google Nest Audio Speaker for $80. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more and, with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There are also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G sees first cash discount to $280

B&H currently offers the new unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a case for $280. Normally fetching $300 by itself, the added case brings another $20 of value into the mix, with today’s offer marking the first cash discount to date and saving you $40 overall.

Featuring a 6.49-inch 90Hz display, the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G offers a budget-friendly focus with a Snapdragon 690 SoC to power the experience. There’s 128GB of storage here alongside a 48MP quad-camera setup, as well as a rear fingerprint scanner to complete the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

TicWatch Wear OS S2 Smartwatch falls to $102

MobvoiUS via Amazon offers its TicWatch S2 Wear OS Smartwatch for $102 in Glacier. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer saves you 43%, marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and comes within $2 of the all-time low set nearly a year ago.

Powered by Wear OS, the TicWatch S2 sports a rugged design that’s waterproof for up to 50 meters. It comes equipped with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring capabilities, as well as two-day battery and a 1.39-inch OLED display. There’s also a suite of fitness tracking features provided by Google Fit and TicMotion.

