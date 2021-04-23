All of today’s best deals are headlined by the lowest price of the year on Google Nest Hub at $70. That’s alongside Samsung Galaxy S21 devices at $200 off and TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Camera at $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub falls to lowest price of the year

Adorama is currently offering the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $70. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts of the year, and is the best since 2020’s holiday season.

Google Nest Hub brings a 7-inch display to the rest of your Assistant setup for showcasing visual cues alongside the usual voice commands, smart home control, and everything else the assistant is known for. There’s a fabric wrapped base alongside physical mute switch, and low-profile footprint that makes it as helpful on the countertop for help with recipes as it is on the nightstand or elsewhere in your home. Get a closer look at the differences between this model and its predecessor in our coverage right here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones $200 off

B&H is currently discounting the new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup headlined by the S21 Ultra 5G 128GB for $1,000. Down from its $1,200 going rate, you’re saving $200 with today’s offer amounting to only the fourth notable price cut and matching our previous mention for the all-time low.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM. Galaxy S21 Ultra also delivers the most capable camera array of the lineup with a quad-sensor system, as well as S Pen support to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Kasa’s TP-Link Smart Indoor Cam now $30

Amazon is offering Kasa’s TP-Link Smart Indoor Security Camera at $30. This is the very first price drop we’ve tracked since its release, shaving $5 off for a new all-time low. Streaming in 1080p quality with 2-way audio, you can check in on your kids, pets, or anywhere in your home from the palm of your hand.

Get real-time alerts whenever motion is detected in any of your programmable activity zones, whether in the shadows or dead of night with up to 30 feet of night vision. You can even connect them to other Alexa- or Google Assistant-enabled devices, so if someone’s spotted where they shouldn’t be, your lights will turn on automatically.

